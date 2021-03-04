‘Chivalry’ boys’ homework assignment in Shallowater shared on social media

SHALLOWATER, Texas — On Wednesday, an assignment gained negative attention for the rules the ladies were required to follow. EverythingLubbock.com obtained another copy of the homework assignment for the boys.

The homework assignment has since been removed and Shallowater ISD released the following statement:

This assignment has been reviewed, and despite its historical context, it does not reflect our district and community values. The matter has been addressed with the teacher, and the assignment was removed.

Assignment, shared by an anonymous parent

The rules of the assignment, that was shared in a private Facebook group, instructed the gentlemen to: