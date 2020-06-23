Chris Beard, Gov. Greg Abbott among those voicing support for Lubbock teen injured in accident

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many well-known figures have voiced their support for a Lubbock teen who was injured in a swimming accident in early June.

Brooklyn Boyer, a high school student at Lubbock Christian School, severed her spine in a swimming accident on June 10 and was placed in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit after undergoing surgery. According to an update, after leaving the SICU, she will head to a hospital in Denver, Colorado that specializes in spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

Her family has kept the community informed about her progress, even starting a Facebook page, “BrooklynsWalk“, to document her recovery on a daily basis, and those following her journey have been dubbed “Brooklyn’s Prayer Warriors”.

The first celebrity to post their support for Boyer was Texas Tech University Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard. He was quickly followed by former University of Kansas basketball player Wayne Simien, Texas Tech Football Coach Matt Wells, Texas Tech Track and Field Coach Wes Kittley, country music singer Josh Abbott, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lubbock Christian University Women’s Basketball Coach Steve Gomez and former Texas Tech basketball star Matt Mooney.