Chris Beard ‘sick’ over El Paso mass shooting, inspired by the community response

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard responded to the El Paso mass shooting that happened over the weekend.

“It’s just unexplainable,” Beard said. “It just makes me sick. It makes me scared, you know, for the world my daughters are growing up in.”

On the flip side, Beard praised the El Paso community for how they rallied in the face of such tragic events. He mentioned the pictures and videos he saw of people lining up to give blood and rallying behind the victims.

“To me this is the American spirit,” Beard said. “The Texas spirit.”

For his complete comments, watch the video above.

RELATED STORY: El Paso absorbs more grief as shooting deaths climb to 22

RELATED STORY: The Latest: Police tell suspect’s movements before shooting