LUBBOCK, Texas — Chris Shavers, the Chief Human Resource Officer with Covenant Health, has been elected to the role of Board President for Catholic Charities – Diocese of Lubbock.

Covenant Health said Shavers began serving on the board in 2018 and was most recently the Chair of the Membership Committee.

“My heart resonates with the mission of Catholic Charities which is to provide our neighbors on the South Plains a path to well-being through support and empowerment. I have always deeply respected the important work Catholic Charities does for our Lubbock and West Texas communities, so I decided that is where I wanted to dedicate more of my time as a volunteer,” said Shavers.

Catholic Charities-Diocese of Lubbock established in 1984, serves families and individuals in Lubbock and area counties, assisting with food, clothing, emergency utility or rent resources and more, with the goal of breaking the cycle of poverty.