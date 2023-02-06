On Monday February 6, Meteorologist Chris Whited took the reins at KLBK Bright & Early and KLBK News at Noon alongside anchor Sasha Wilson.

Whited has been a part of the KLBK family for more than a decade, serving as a digital media coordinator and fill-in meteorologist at the Nexstar’s Lubbock duopoly station for more than 8 years. For almost 4 years, Whited was a weekend meteorologist at KLBK.

“Chris brings personality, a professional weather delivery and expertise to the morning and noon shows,” Wilson said. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome him on-air full time.”

Whited can be reached on Facebook, Twitter and via email at cwhited@klbk13.tv.