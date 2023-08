CROSBYTON, Texas — Christian Karate, a martial arts dojo in Crosbyton, announced on social media on Tuesday that it was going out of business.

A post indicated the business owners would have a moving sale to get rid of items such as furniture, appliances and equipment on Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Christian Karate is located at 118 South Berkshire.

The post said the business would accept payment via cash, credit, Venmo and Paypal.