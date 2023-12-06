LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland announced it will host the Christmas Cash Classic on Dec. 15-17 at the Mallet Event Center and Arena.

The show is free to attend. This is the 10th year this event has been held, the press release said. The schedule is as follows:

All show pigs will move in on Friday, Dec. 15.

Ring A will show on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Ring B will show on Sunday, Dec. 17 along with a church service at 9 a.m.

Shows will have all breeds and buckles will be awarded to Breed and Reserve Breed Champions, according to the press release.