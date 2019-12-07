“Christmas for the Animals” at Haven Animal Care Shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the Haven Animal Care Shelter:



The Haven Animal Care Shelter “Christmas for the Animals”, our annual food and donation drive, begins Saturday, December 7th, 2019.

The Haven Animal Care Shelter Inc. is a non-profit, no-kill animal sanctuary located on seven acres just east of Lubbock, Texas that was created by Dr. Brenda and Joe Wilbanks. The Haven provides sanctuary for homeless, abandoned, and injured animals, allowing them the dignity of living in a caring, safe environment throughout their lives if necessary. The Haven also has numerous adoptable pets and attempts to find loving homes for them through an active adoption program.

Contact information includes the following:

– Haven Animal Care Shelter phone number: 806-763-0092

– Dr. Wilbanks’ cell phone: 806-441-7813

– Email: havenacs@gmail.com

(Poster provided by the Haven Animal Care Shelter)

(News release from the Haven Animal Care Shelter)



