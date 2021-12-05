Christmas Open House at Anderson Bros. Jewelers to benefit CASA of the South Plains on Dec. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Anderson Bros. Jewelers is hosting a Christmas Open House benefiting CASA of the South Plains. The evening will feature Anderson Bros. Jeweler’s premier jewelry with the year’s best prices, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and raffle tickets for a Hearts on Fire Beloved pendant (valued at $4,000).

“We are so excited to be partnering with Anderson Bros. once again,” says Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA. “It’s one of my favorite nights of the year, and I love getting to browse Anderson Bros. Jeweler’s beautiful jewelry!”

Proceeds from the raffle and 10% of merchandise sales from the event will go to CASA of the South Plains.

About Anderson Bros. Jewelers

Established in 1923, Anderson Bros. Jewelers has been locally owned and operated for over 90 years. Anderson Bros. is also the only jeweler in Lubbock with two certified gemologists. Anderson Bros. prides themselves on offering their customers the finest quality jewelry manufactured by the industry’s leading designers.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates that speak for the best interest of children in the foster care system who have experienced abuse and neglect. Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members just like you who ensure each child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA’s Impact*

1. 590 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2020.

2. 282 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 7,349 hours in 2020, saving county taxpayers $404,195 in county paid attorneys’ fees.

3. 248 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2020.

*CASA 2020 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

1. Become a CASA Volunteer.

2. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference!

3. Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about its mission and goals.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

