Christmas party and parade at the Texas Boys Ranch Saturday

(Photo provided by the Texas Boys Ranch)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Saturday, December 21, JC and the Ranch Hands will host a Christmas party and parade at the Texas Boys Ranch.

The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with a parade onto the ranch made up of law enforcement and firefighters.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to attend and will arrive by helicopter.

A Christmas meal will also be served at the party.

The party will wrap up with gifts from Santa Claus.

The Texas Boys Ranch is located at 4810 North County Road 2800.

For more information, you can call (806) 747-3187 or visit their website.