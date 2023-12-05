LUBBOCK, Texas — James Morgan Ltd. partnered with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch for its inaugural Christmas Tour on December 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 10507 Quaker Avenue, said a press release.

The community is invited to enjoy carriage rides through the neighborhood, pictures with Santa, food trucks, prize giveaways, a family photo booth and more.

Tenants will be collecting donations as a portion of sales and by providing Christmas wishes on the trees inside until December 22.

The event will have different ways to donate to the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch throughout the tour. Donations can also be given through mobile drive at the event.