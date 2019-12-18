Christmas tree fires cause millions in property damages each year

LUBBOCK Texas — With the holiday season here, officials are reminding people to be careful when putting up Christmas trees.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 160 fires are started from Christmas trees.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland said taking a few cautionary steps can help families avoid falling victim to a Christmas tree fires.

He laid out the following tips:

Turn Christmas tree lights off before going to bed or leaving your home

Keep trees hydrated

Look for frayed tree lights

Keep candles and other heat sources away from tree

Don’t plug more than 3 strands into extension chords

Holland said it’s also important to keep a fire extinguisher nearby and make sure everyone in the household knows how to use one.

For more information on holiday fire safety visit: https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/Publications-and-media/Press-Room/News-releases/2019/The-holiday-season-presents-increased-fire-risks-making-December-a-leading-month-for-US-home-fires