Christmas tree sales on the rise as families hold on to tradition

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas tree sales have increased at Tom’s Tree Place this year, as more customers look to more positive traditions during the trying times.

Abbie Jones works at Tom’s Tree Place and said they started seeing more business in the spring as people looked for more outdoor activities. Now — tree shopping is on that list.

“A lot of our sales take place outside,” said Jones. “So it allows people to shop outside and pick their christmas tree with their family in that way.”

With two types of pines to choose from, families are able to pick one out and have it delivered right to their home.

The unique part about it is after the holiday, Tom’s will stop by and plant your tree in your yard.

“Families have been doing this for years and years and so in their yard they have years and years of Christmas memories planted,” said Jones.

Those aren’t the only trees that keep on giving, because inside their shop is an angel tree dedicated to the Children’s Home of Lubbock. It’s decorated with various angels that hold a name, age and special item requested by that specific person.

“People can come and pick out an angel or two and then they can bring back the present unwrapped to our place and we will get it to the children’s home,” said Jones.

They also encourage customers who may not need a live tree to consider donating one to a local organization in need. Both are ways to give back to the community in a time where some people need a little help during the holidays.