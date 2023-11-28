LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock church, Glad Tidings, will be stuffing Christmas gift bags for incarcerated and homeless individuals at Montford Unit, Grace Campus and other jails and places in Lubbock and surrounding areas on December 9 at 10 a.m.

Mary Trevino, the event’s organizer, told EverythingLubbock.com she and her team are part of the Freedom in Jesus Prison Ministries that organizes outreach events frequently. The bags will consist of treats and toiletries, such as peanut patties, shampoo and more.

Trevino said she herself was saved in prison and looks forward to extending that same kind of hope to recipients of the bags. The ministry expects to stuff 1,900 bags this year.