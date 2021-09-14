Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints makes meat donation to the SPFB

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the South Plains Food Bank:

The South Plains Food Bank is the recipient of a very generous donation of meat designated to feed those in need on the South Plains on Tuesday. The donation comes at the hands of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a way to serve their mission to do right by others.

The partnership between the South Plains Food Bank and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is not a new one; missionaries and other members of the church can often be found volunteering their time or helping to organize fundraising events to benefit those facing food insecurity. “The Church takes so much pride in helping serve our mission to fight hunger…” said Dina Jeffries, Chief Executive Officer of the South Plains Food Bank. “We’re really grateful for their efforts to donate, volunteer, and advocate for those in need in our communities.”

This donation of meat goes a long way towards providing individuals facing food insecurity across the South Plains with not only meals, but a source of protein that may be lacking from their diet; a resource that can be hard to come by.

“This donation is one way we can help to fulfill His mission and feed those in need in this area.” said Jeff Nicholas representing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. “We are always appreciative of the incredible work The South Plains Food Bank does to relive hunger. Together, with The South Plains Food Bank, we are able to fight hunger and feed those in need.”

South Plains Food Bank will receive this generous donation in their warehouse on Tuesday, September 13th, 2021 at 11 a.m.

