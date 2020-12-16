Chuy’s server blessed with a generous tip in time of need

LUBBOCK, Texas — Natalie Huerta is the lucky Chuy’s server who was blessed with a $1000 tip while working through some family troubles.

Last Sunday, Natalie found out her grandmother was admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. The following day she put on a brave face and headed to her 4:00 p.m. shift at Chuy’s.

“I did not want to go in at all that day. It was just a really bad day, and I was feeling really down,” said Huerta. “I had called people before that just to vent to them, and they had all told me just to go to work and get it off my mind.”

Later that night a large group of women were sat in her section. Serving up smiles and holiday cheer, Natalie left a positive impression on the group.

“They were all very nice, they all ordered, they even checked out and left me tips on the actual check,” said Huerta.

However, the group of ladies had more to give and handed Natalie an envelope addressed directly to her. Inside it was $1000 cash and a card with a special message just for her.

“They told me all week they had been praying for a server who was grateful and were worthy enough to receive the gift they were about to receive,” said Huerta. “[They] prayed to God that I was a person who really, really needed it.”

Little did that group of women know what Natalie was going through.

Her grandma died Monday, but she said she’s staying strong because that was what her grandma would have wanted.

Huerta said she encourages others to give back, something she hopes to do by continuing the chain and paying it forward.