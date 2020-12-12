Chuy’s server in Lubbock receives $1,000 tip

LUBBOCK, Texas – A server at Chuy’s, 4805 South Loop 289, received a $1,000 tip from one of her tables Friday.

At the end of their meal, customers said they had been holding onto something they had been wanting to share with a server “who provided great, quality, efficient, and friendly service,” according to a Facebook post by Chuy’s. They then gave the server, Natalie, $1,000.

The post also said they gifted her with a Christmas card with an inscription inside.

Chuy’s said the server’s family had been going through hardships with COVID. It is also her birthday next week. Chuy’s said Natalie felt “extremely blessed” to receive the gift.