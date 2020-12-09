Cicely Alexander awarded prestigious TASA scholarship

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) awarded its prestigious 2021 Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship to executive principal of the Lubbock Partnership Network Cicely Alexander, according to a Lubbock ISD news release.

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) has awarded its prestigious 2021 Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship to Cicely Alexander, executive principal of the Lubbock Partnership Network (LPN). LPN is the community driven nonprofit management committee that governs four Lubbock ISD schools in the Estacado High School feeder pattern and is responsible to the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees for each school’s academic performance.

TASA’s Veselka Scholarship is given to outstanding doctoral students pursuing careers in educational leadership, with an emphasis on the superintendency. Alexander is one of two statewide recipients. She is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Texas Tech University. Each recipient receives a $2,500 scholarship.

TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. Its mission is to promote, provide, and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.