Cinemark movie theaters in Lubbock to reopen in July

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two theaters operated by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. here in Lubbock will reopen their doors during the month of July.

A news release on Wednesday said Cinemark will soon begin a four-phased reopening.

Cinemark Tinseltown Lubbock and XD will reopen on July 3 and Cinemark Movies 16 and XD will reopen on July 17, according to the company website.

EverythingLubbock.com was unable to confirm the reopening date for Cinemark Town Centre Cinema 6 in Plainview.

All Cinemark theaters should be reopen by July 17.

Theaters will open with new enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, the company said.

The following is a news release from Cinemark Holdings, Inc.



Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, invites moviegoers across the U.S. to once again enjoy the deeply immersive cinematic experience as it announces the phased reopening of its theatres. Cinemark will kick off its four-phased reopening with select Dallas-area theatres beginning Friday, June 19, with the remaining phases to take place between July 3 and July 17. All will reopen with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols and showcase some of moviegoers’ favorite films before welcoming this year’s newest hits. Additional information on the exhibitor’s reopening can be found at www.cinemark.com.

“There is nothing quite like the awe and power of great cinematic storytelling on the big screen, and Cinemark is proud to once again welcome guests to enjoy the shared, immersive experience they crave in a way that provides them confidence and peace of mind,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “While Cinemark already takes significant precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees, guests and communities, we have developed The Cinemark Standard for an extra level of cleaning and sanitizing that guests will notice from the moment they walk back through our doors. Our teams are trained, prepared and eager to once again entertain movie lovers in an environment that cannot be replicated in-home.”

The Cinemark Standard



To ensure moviegoer confidence and peace of mind, all Cinemark theatres will uphold enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols as well as have elevated expectations for employees and guests. Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning , and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.

, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times. All theatres will reopen with reduced operating hours and staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

and to maximize physical distancing. For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.

available for customer use. Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances and the seats adjacent to parties will be automatically blocked upon ticket purchase.

that meet or exceed local ordinances and the seats adjacent to parties will be automatically blocked upon ticket purchase. In accordance with CDC recommendations, guests are strongly encouraged to wear face masks . Where applicable, Cinemark will adhere to local policies that require residents to wear face masks in public.

. Where applicable, Cinemark will adhere to local policies that require residents to wear face masks in public. Cinemark will be employing new tactics to increase the fresh air intake to enhance the overall air quality of its theatres and using High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filtration in all vacuums.

of its theatres and using High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filtration in all vacuums. Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes , no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.

, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund. To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.

at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available. There will be plenty of in-theatre signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.

as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard. Moviegoers are asked to properly dispose of their trash to further protect our employees and allow for maximized cleaning between showtimes.

Comeback Classics

Initially upon reopening, Cinemark will showcase some of Hollywood’s most loved films, covering everyone’s favorite genres for long-awaited date nights, fanboy get-togethers, girls’ night out and family outings. Moviegoers can enjoy fan-favorite films such as Ghostbusters (1984), Wonder Woman, Goonies, Jurassic Park, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, as well as a special 10th anniversary release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception, which will include never-before-seen footage from his upcoming film, Tenet. Pricing for the Comeback Classics will be $5 per adult and $3 for children and seniors, and everyone can take advantage of greatly reduced pricing on popcorn, candy along with fountain and bottle drinks.

“The reopening of our theatres is going to be a celebration, and we invite moviegoers to join us for special welcome back pricing on what we’re calling ‘Comeback Classics,’ as well as traditional concession favorites,” continued Zoradi. “Cinemark greatly values its relationships with our studio and production partners, and we cannot thank them enough for playing their part in reigniting moviegoers’ excitement to experience some of the most classic films ahead of premiering new releases, including Disney’s live action Mulan and Warner Bros.’ Tenet by Christopher Nolan.”

Cinemark Movie Rewards

Cinemark will be rolling out the red carpet to welcome back all guests, especially those members of the exhibitor’s loyalty programs. To ensure Cinemark Movie Rewards members can fully enjoy their benefits, the expiration date of all points that expired during the time theatres were closed will be extended to Sept. 30. Members of Cinemark Movie Club, the exhibitor’s monthly in-theatre membership program, will be able to see three Comeback Classics, with a guest, for free and will enjoy their standard 20 percent concessions discount in addition to welcome back pricing.

Blockbusters Return

Shortly after reopening, guests will once again get to experience new releases on the big screen as this year’s newest hits heat up the summer box office. New releases kick off with the premiere of Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, on July 10 and The Broken Hearts Gallery on July 17, followed by Mulan on July 24, Tenet on July 31, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Aug. 7, Bill & Ted Face the Music on Aug. 14, and A Quiet Place Part II on Sept. 4.

The premieres continue through the fall with much-anticipated films including Wonder Woman 1984 on Oct. 2, Black Widow on Nov. 6, No Time to Die and Soul on Nov. 20. Wrapping up the 2020 film slate is Free Guy on Dec. 11, the holiday premieres of West Side Story on Dec. 18 and Top Gun: Maverick on Dec. 23.

To learn more about the Company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours of operation, film schedule, tickets on sale, and more, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.cinemark.com.

