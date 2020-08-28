Cinemark reopening at Lubbock, Plainview locations

(Photo from the Cinemark Holdings, Inc. website)

LUBBOCK, Texas– Cinemark announced on Friday that two locations, one in Lubbock and the other in Plainview, were reopening with new content and private watch parties.

Cinemark Movies 16 and XD, 5721 58th Street, and Cinemark Town Centre Cinema 6, 1001 I-27 N Hwy 70 in Plainview, will welcome this year’s newest films.

Some of those films include “Unhinged,” “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” according to a news release from Cinemark.

Guests can also enjoy “Comeback Classic” films, as well as their favorite concessions at a reduced price.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors, according to the release.

To purchase tickets, go to www.cinemark.com.