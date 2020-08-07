Cinemark Tinseltown Lubbock reopening August 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cinemark Tinseltown Lubbock and XD, located at 82nd Street and University Avenue will reopen August 14, according to the company’s official website.

There are two Cinemark locations in Lubbock: Tinseltown and Movies 16 located on 58th Street near West Loop 289. According to the official website, Movies 16 does not have a set date for reopening.

According to the website, the movies that will be shown will be “Comeback Classics” such as Jurassic Park, The Wizard of Oz and Back to the Future.

Lubbock’s Premiere Cinemas location reopened June 19, and Lubbock’s Alamo Drafthouse location has not released a reopening date.