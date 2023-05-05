LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia is back for its 11th annual Cinco de Mayo parade taking place at 10:00 am Saturday, May 5 on Broadway.

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘We are the strength of our community’ to remind everyone of the unity in togetherness.

Founder and President Christy Martinez- Garcia said it will be a fun event for the entire family.

“This year we are making it very colorful. We are asking our floats to really just bring out the color. As you can see, we’ve got serapes,” Martinez-Garcia said. “We don’t want anything stereotypical because that is not what this is about. We want them to recognize what a beautiful culture this is and the contributions that our community makes every day to the city of Lubbock.”

The parade has 70 participants including organizations, business, schools, bands and veterans. The goal is to involve everyone in the community.

“We are encouraging families that come. Bring your chairs, bring your shade, bring sunscreen, bring your beverages. Maybe have brunch out there.” Martinez-Garcia said. Also, the kids bring bags for candy!”

Over 500 toys will be given out thanks to Project Hub City Smiles. Co-Founder Irmalinda Ojeda said they are so excited.

“We make a parade of cars, we roll through different neighborhoods, and we honk, and we just give away toys on Christmas morning,” Ojeda said. “So, that’s exactly what we want to do for Cinco de Mayo. It’s something different and I know that the community is not expecting it, but we are bringing it.

They will have close to ten vehicles helping give out the toys, hoping to bring smiles to the kids faces.

‘We want to bring happiness and we just want everybody to know that we are here,” Ojeda said.

“We want to celebrate the people in our community coming together,” Martinez-Garcia said.

The route begins at First Baptist Church at Broadway and Avenue U, moves east on Broadway to Avenue M, then north on Ave. M to Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot.