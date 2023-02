Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Circle K announced on Wednesday it would offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16.

Over 360 participating Circle K locations, including Lubbock, will take part in the Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up.

For more information visit their website.