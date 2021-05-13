Circle K locations “coming soon” to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Circle K convenience stores will soon come to Lubbock, according to signs placed in various locations and official records.

South Loop near Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

3401 130th Street

103 West Loop 289 (NW Loop & Slide)

13008 Indiana Avenue

6317 Milwaukee Avenue

According to Lubbock in the Loop, Circle K will also have locations at 34th Street and Milwaukee along with 98th Street and Milwaukee.

Our own photojournalist found a sign at the property formerly occupied by Texas Land and Cattle, 7202 Indiana Avenue.

The location near 66th Street and Milwaukee Avenue was listed for a permit by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. It listed the estimated completion date as November 30, 2021, and the estimated construction cost as $3.7 million. It also listed the construction project as 9,997 square feet which included a convenience store, canopy and enclosed area for trash.

Other locations were not listed online with TDLR as of Thursday afternoon.

Construction permits were not yet listed with the City of Lubbock, but platting requests and alcohol permit requests were listed for some of the locations.

No one was available at the Circle K communications team to take a call Thursday afternoon, according to recorded phone message.