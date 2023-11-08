LUBBOCK, Texas — Cirque Italia announced on Wednesday it would be coming to the Hub City at the end of November.

Cirque Italia’s Paranormal Cirque will be coming to Lubbock on Wednesday, November 30 and leaving on Sunday, December 3. The circus will take place at the South Plains Mall under the “stunning White & Black Big Top Tent.”

Paranormal Cirque was described as an “innovative horror story” with an incomparable storyline with “different shades of sexy.”

Tickets were said to have a starting price of $10 depending on availability and is 18 and up. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian due to ” adult language and material.”

