Cirque Italia safely brings live entertainment to Lubbock during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cirque Italia is in Lubbock at the South Plains Mall parking lot bringing a weekend full of live entertainment to the community during COVID-19.

You may have seen a big black tent, known as the “Dark Castle,” while driving down Highway 289. Inside they are channeling a haunted house theme show known as Paranormal Cirque.

After closing for three months, manager and performer Olivia Matise said they were ready to get back on tour and offer people the entertainment they had been missing.

“Fortunately, enough for us, we were actually the last circus to close and the first in America to open,” said Matise.

They took the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines into consideration cutting down their usual audience size from 900 and cutting it down to 25% capacity.

“We obviously made some changes with the mandatory mask rule and sanitizing stations all-around the tent,” said Matise. “We also have social distancing stickers, so when you are in the stands there is no one that sits in front of you or behind you.”

Their haunted theme usually involves audience interaction, which was removed from the show in order to maintain social distancing.

“We used to have one of our clowns come out into the audience and dance with them,” said Matise. “We would have our scare actors bring light contact to give that weird sensation as you walk through the haunted house.”

Performances Thursday night and run throughout the weekend. This is an adult performance, so ages 13 to 17 need to be accompanied by an adult. Ticket prices start at $10.00 and are available on their website.