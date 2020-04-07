CIS of the South Plains continues to support students, community during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Communities In Schools of the South Plains:

Schools may be closed, but we are not. The safety and well-being of our area’s students is paramount. That is why during this difficult and unprecedented time, Communities In Schools of the South Plains (CIS) is working closely with community and school leaders to not only fight the spread of the Coronavirus but also to continue providing assistance to the students we serve.

This is not an easy task. Kenna West, CEO of CIS, says “The mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. The very heart of the CIS model relies on being IN schools building relationships with students. However, we are embracing this opportunity to develop innovative ways to continue to provide support to students and families. Our daily jobs may look different, but the objective and mission of

Communities In Schools remains the same – to serve students in need.”



Types of assistance being provided by Communities In schools of the South Plains at

this time include:

Staying “virtually” connected to provide academic support and monitor

students’ mental health and well-being

Connecting teachers with free online curriculum services and SEL (Social and

Emotional) resources

Continuing student groups via Google Classroom, Zoom, and other platforms

Facilitation of school material to parents

Connection of resources for families without Wi-Fi or computers

Food distribution and referrals to community resources

CIS currently supports nearly 40,000 elementary, middle, and high school students through its various programs on 69 campuses in the City of Lubbock, the greater Lubbock area (Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper, Roosevelt, Shallowater, and Slaton), and throughout the South Plains (Brownfield, Dimmitt, Floydada, Hale Center, Levelland, Lockney, Lorenzo, New Deal, Plainview, Post, Tahoka, and Tulia). Through CIS-South Plains’ traditional program, more than 4,000 students on 50 campuses receive direct, holistic, and individualized case management support.



Communities In Schools of the South Plains is accepting donations to sustain, enhance, and expand its response to COVID-19. For more information about Communities In Schools of the South Plains and how you can help, please visit www.cissouthplains.org or Danielle Uranga.

(News release from Communities In Schools of the South Plains)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19