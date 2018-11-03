CIS of the South Plains receives $2,000 Mayor's Fitness Council grant

(Photo provided by CIS of the South Plains)

(Photo provided by CIS of the South Plains)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Communities In Schools of the South Plains:

Communities In Schools of the South Plains (CIS) is pleased to announce that it has received a $2,000 Mayor’s Fitness Council grant. This generous gift will allow Communities In Schools to host a “CIS Day of Play” on all 60 CIS school campuses. The CIS Day of Play will introduce CIS-enrolled students to topics promoting healthy eating and active living. Each lesson will incorporate a physical activity and healthy snack. Additionally, as a part of the CIS Day of Play, Communities In Schools of the South Plains will host a luncheon for CIS student ambassadors to enjoy a nutritious meal with Mayor Dan Pope to encourage them to become community leaders by embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Kenna West, CEO, says “We are so grateful to Mayor Pope and his Fitness Council for allowing Communities In School to participate in his health initiative with our first ever CIS Day of Play! Students will be so excited when they receive their new equipment!”

The mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. The objective is to prevent students from dropping out of school by giving them the tools they need to be successful. These tools include evidence-based programs that address both academic and non-academic factors that directly impact students’ ability to be successful.

Communities In Schools of the South Plains partners with 15 school districts on 60 campuses in the City of Lubbock, the greater Lubbock area (Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper, Roosevelt, Shallowater, and Slaton), and throughout the South Plains (Dimmitt, Floydada, Hale Center, Levelland, Lockney, Lorenzo, New Deal, Plainview, and Tulia). During the 2017-2018 school year, CIS-South Plains provided services to 2,377 at-risk students. Of those students: 94% Improved in academics; 84% improved in attendance; 96 % improved their behavior; 97% had social service needs met; 95% were promoted to the next grade; 97% of eligible seniors graduated; and 99% stayed in school.

Communities In Schools of the South Plains is currently accepting donations to sustain, expand, and enhance its programs and services. For more information about Communities In Schools of the South Plains and how you can help, please visit www.cissouthplains.org or contact Jennifer Wall, Director of Development, at (806) 368-8090 / jennifer.wall@cissouthplains.org.

(News release from Communities In Schools of the South Plains)