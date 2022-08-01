Nick Hay, Marketing and Development Coordinator for Communities in Schools of the South Plains, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming benefit, Laceup806.

The benefit is scheduled for Saturday August 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the ClearTech Aviation Lubbock Executive Airpark located at 12201 County Road 2500 in Lubbock.

The evening will feature cocktails, dinner, a live and silent auction and will be headlined by Country singer Mike Ryan, former Texas Tech basketball star Matt Mooney and Speed Painter Evan Struck.

Tickets have sold out but the community can continue to support through donations or by volunteering. All volunteers must complete a background check. Below are the volunteer opportunities:

Chess Club –Teach, play, or learn alongside a student. Days/times based on volunteer

availability.

availability. Lunch Buddies – Volunteers needed to mentor and be a positive influence by having lunch

with an assigned student once a week. Day based on volunteer’s availability.

with an assigned student once a week. Day based on volunteer’s availability. Mentors – Mentors needed to help at-risk students make positive choices. Volunteers

needed to mentor and be a positive influence in the life of a student. Time commitment is

flexible based on availability.

needed to mentor and be a positive influence in the life of a student. Time commitment is flexible based on availability. Tutors – Tutors needed to help students with various subjects. Days/times based on volunteer’s availability

After School Programs Volunteers needed to help lead after-school programming from 3:30-6:00 pm. Days based on volunteer availability.

After School Programs Volunteers needed to help lead after-school programming from 3:30-6:00 pm. Days based on volunteer availability. Math Tutors – Volunteers needed to tutor students in math.

Spanish Translators – Volunteers needed to translate for Spanish-speaking students and/or

students with Limited English Proficiency.

students with Limited English Proficiency. STAAR Tutors – Volunteers needed to help students prepare for STAAR testing. Timebased on volunteer’s availability.

Homework Helpers – Help students in grades 1-5 with homework and tutoring in English,

reading, and math.

reading, and math. Boys’ Prepared Readiness Group – Male mentors needed to help 5th-grade boys prepare

for the transition from elementary to middle school. Days/times based on volunteers’

availability.

for the transition from elementary to middle school. Days/times based on volunteers’ availability. Robotics or Chess Club – Volunteers needed to help with Robotics and/or Chess Clubs.

College Tutors – Tutors needed to help prepare students for college. Before school, during

lunch, or after school based on the volunteer’s availability.

lunch, or after school based on the volunteer’s availability. Guys’ Board Game Group – Male role models needed to play games with and mentor

young men.

young men. Comedy Club – Volunteers needed to help with Comedy Club.

Female Mentors– Female mentors needed to help with a Girls’ Group.

Male Mentors – Mentors needed for the Boyz 2 Men boys’ group and XY Zone group.

Yoga and Meditation – Volunteers needed to help lead yoga and meditation.

Book Club – Days/times based on volunteer availability.

Those interested can email Nick Hay: nick.hay@cissouthplains.org.