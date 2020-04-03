Serious injuries, Citibus and police unit involved in crash in Lubbock Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police officer was injured Friday afternoon in a crash with a Citibus. A photojournalist on the scene saw firefighters working to get the officer free from a vehicle using the Jaws of Life — which took about 45 minutes.

The crash was reported in the 500 block of Broadway at about 4:51 pm. Police said the injuries are serious. In addition to the damage to the bus and the police unit, a traffic light was lying on the street.

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell was called to the scene as well.

An LBK Alert said:

Lubbock Police are on the scene of a major crash near Broadway and Avenue E. Please avoid the area.

The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

