CitiBus changes hours, will now run hourly

LUBBOCK, Texas — CitiBus has changed its schedule and will now run hourly. Its service will start at 5:45 a.m. and end between 6:45 and 7:15 p.m, CitiBus and the City of Lubbock announced Friday.

Previously, CitiBus ran every 30 minutes, beginning at 6:00 a.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m.

The new schedule begins Monday, April 20. All services are fare free until April 30.

Because of the service ending earlier, NiteRide will now begin at 6:15 p.m.

Find CitiBus’ full schedule at its Facebook page or its website here.