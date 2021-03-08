Citibus driver accused of hit and run, bringing down power line and sparking ‘small explosion’ before fleeing scene

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Citibus driver, according to a police report, hit and broke a light pole just before noon on March 4 before fleeing the scene.

Two people witnessed a Citibus back out of a parking lot in the 1600 block of 16th Street and strike a light pole, according to the report.

The witnesses said after it was hit, the light pole began to vibrate and move which caused an electric line to snap. The report said this in turn struck the main power lines in the alley and caused a loud pop and large sparks that the witnesses described as “a small explosion.”

The bus then drove away from the scene without leaving the required information, according to the report.

When police spoke with the driver, she acted surprised to see officers. She said she didn’t know she caused damage to anything, but did acknowledge hitting the pole.

According to the police report, she told officers she did not see the electric line break.

“She thought ‘these people need their food’ so she continued making deliveries for the food bank, instead of staying at the scene or notifying anyone about the damage,” the report said.