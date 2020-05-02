Citibus extending fare free service through month of May

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock/Citibus:

In an effort to continue to protect our staff and support the goal of maintaining public health, all Citibus services will remain fare free through May 31, 2020. Fare free services eliminates the need for customers to pay the operator or use the farebox, which encourages speedy boarding and promotes social distancing.

Citibus operators will be wearing masks and it recommends that all passengers wear a mask or face covering as well.

Safety precautions such as rear door entry and empty seats between passengers will remain.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Citibus)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19