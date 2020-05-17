Citibus launching microtransit service on Wednesday, May 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Citibus:

Citibus will launch its Citibus On-Demand service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Citibus On-Demand is a microtransit pilot project that is meant to better serve Lubbock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the pandemic, Citibus went to hourly service which affected the morning and afternoon bus schedules. The microtransit pilot project was designed to fill in the gaps of hourly fixed route services. Riders can book a time to be picked up, and share a ride with others who are headed the same way.

A Citibus On-Demand mobile app will be available for download in the App Store and Google Play. Same day bookings can be made through the app or by calling (806) 712-2000 ext. 236. The service will run from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is open to the public.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Citibus)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19