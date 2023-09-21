LUBBOCK, Texas – It won’t be much longer until you can expect to see a much greener fleet of buses on the streets.

In 2022, Citibus received a $39.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low-or-No-Emission Vehicle Program. That money will allow Citibus to buy around 50 new and improved, hybrid-electric buses. The 2022 award is five times more than its previous high of almost $7 million in 2020.

“We have vehicles that are now 23-years-old that we’ve been running in service, and they’ve got 900,000 miles on them, so we had a really compelling story to tell,” said Chris Mandrell, the general manager of Citibus. “Our entire fleet over the next five to seven years is going to be completely transformed. The oldest bus we’ll have in the fleet after we get all these purchases made will be about 14-years-old, compared to the 23-year-old that we have today.”

Mandrell said the hybrid-electric buses ordered so far cost about $875,000 a piece. He said the benefits that come from that higher, front-end price will be worth it over the long haul.

“Much like a lot of new vehicles nowadays, when you pull up to a stop sign or you stop at a light, the engine shuts off,” Mandrell said. “These buses will do the same thing, so they’ll convert themselves over to battery power at that point in time, which you’re saving fuel. We can geofence areas that when the bus enters that area, it will go to 100% electric.”

Mandrell said the outside of the buses will look almost identical to the current ones, but there will be a night and day difference once you step inside.

“Almost like a walk on an airplane, you’ll have a red aisle down the middle,” Mandrell said. “Underneath the seats, it’ll be a black color, and then the seats are going to be a light gray trim with red inserts. We’ve worked with the Texas Tech University (TTU) to be able to put the ‘Double-T’ logo of the university on the seats in white so it’ll really stick out.”

Mandrell said Citibus has 15 custom low-emission buses that will soon be making their way 1-by-1 from California to the Hub City. He expects to have all of them out on the streets by December.

“It’s almost like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to get this funding, 100% federal money and get our fleet kind of replaced as much as we are,” Mandrell said. “Everybody’s super excited about this. It’s going to be a great thing for us just to be able to stay ahead of the game, rather than always playing from behind.”



For more information, visit the Citibus website.