LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Citibus is offering free rides Thursday evening through early Friday morning as part of a safe ride home campaign for New Year’s Eve.

Residents can call 806-775-3640 or use the Citibus On-Demand App to schedule a free ride.

Use this promo code: NYE2021

The service will be offered from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Citibus asks the community to mask up, maintain social distance and don’t drink and drive.