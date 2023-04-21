LUBBOCK, Texas — Citibus reminded Lubbock citizens on social media that the transportation service would offer free rides on Friday in recognition of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

Citibus said it was looking to get as many riders as possible, so free rides would be given Friday rather than Saturday, to allow people to ride a Citibus to work.

“We are encouraging all of our employees along with the City of Lubbock employees to use our services on Friday and take part in Earth Day to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” the transportation service said on its website.

