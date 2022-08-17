LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $1.66 billion in grants to transit agencies, territories, and states across the country to invest in bus fleets and facilities.

The City of Lubbock will receive a $39.6 million grant to buy hybrid electric buses for the Citibus transit service.

According to a social media post by Citibus, approximately 48 hybrid electric buses will be purchased.

Citibus said they will replace the buses that have exceeded their useful life, making transportation more reliable and environmentally friendly.

Lubbock is one of five locations across Texas receiving grants.