Citibus riders must still wear masks after Wednesday due to federal mandates

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Citibus riders will still be required to wear masks for at least two more months due to federal mandates in place.

Last week in Lubbock, Governor Greg Abbott announced his statewide mask mandate would end on Wednesday, March 10.

However, President Joe Biden signed an executive order back in January that mandates mask wearing for all commercial and public transportation.

Those mandates remain in place until May 11, 2021.

Citibus is asking their patrons to help them continue to uphold these mandates.

