Citibus steps up sanitizing practices

LUBBOCK Texas – Citibus remains open and is taking extra precautions to keep passengers safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

General manager of Citibus, Chris Mandrell, said safety is a priority and taking extra steps to sanitize each bus is important.

“We’ve always cleaned the buses, each and every night they come in but we have stepped that process up so we are doing a full disinfectant every single night,” he said. “We started this past weekend. We contracted with a local professional to come in and sanitize the buses every single week. “

Mandrell said they’re also reminding their passengers about the importance of social distancing.

“We’re in the process of putting up posters in our buses that encourage our passengers to be respectful of their neighbors and you know sit a seat or two apart or just give them ample space between them,” he said.

Mandrell said as of right now, bus schedules are running as usual.

We don’t anticipate doing any kind of shut down,” he said, “We may have to modify some schedules or something . At last resort we may have to modify some schedules but the thing we want to do is to continue to run as normal to keep as much normalcy in the city as we possibly can. “