Citibus to give free rides for residents to get tested for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – Citibus teamed up with the City of Lubbock Health Department to drive residents to get tested for COVID-19.

Chris Mandrell, general manager at Citibus, said they have designated vehicles that are being used to transport residents to the TJ Patterson Library for testing.

“What we are doing is we have set up a protocol for the vehicle to make sure that our driver is safe, he said. “Our passenger is safe, and then the vehicle is disinfected professionally before there’s any other use of the vehicle.”

In an effort to limit contact between the passenger and driver, Mandrell said they have placed a vinyl curtain between the passenger and driver. He also said that each passenger is given personal protective equipment to wear on the bus.

Dave Bell, lead trainer at Citibus, said bus drivers are bundling up with protective gear before passengers are picked up.

He said drivers wear two face masks, gloves and a poncho for added protection.

“We do want safety. We wanted everyone safe, we want our drivers safe and so we just want everyone to do social distancing while on the buses or the vehicles,” he said, “We will get through this together.”

The Health Department said anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can contact them at 806-775-2933 to set up an appointment to get taken to get picked up and tested. Citibus will be picking up residents on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.