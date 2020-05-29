CitiBus to go fare-free until July 1

LUBBOCK, Texas — CitiBus will allow people to ride free of fare until July 1, it announced on Friday afternoon.

“In order to continue protecting our operators and ridership, all Citibus services will be fare-free until July 1st. This includes our fixed route system, CitiAccess, and On-Demand,” CitiBus posted on Facebook.

CitiBus recently launched an app, which offers “CitiBus on Demand,” allowing riders to choose a time for themselves to be picked up, similar to Uber.

