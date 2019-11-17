Citibus to host open houses this week to preview route concepts

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Citiibus:

Citibus will host several open house events this week to preview the initial route concepts developed as part of the Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA) project that is underway. The COA project is a year-long effort that started in summer of 2019 and will wrap up in summer of 2020 with the goal of creating a new vision for how Citibus can best serve the community with transit services.

The open houses will present preliminary Citibus system alternatives for initial discussion.

Citibus Open Houses:



Tuesday, November 19, 2019

3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Downtown Transit Plaza (corner of Buddy Holly & Broadway)



2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Lubbock City Hall



8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Downtown Transit Plaza

(News release from the City of Lubbock)