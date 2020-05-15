Citibus to launch new rideshare app next week

LUBBOCK Texas — Citibus is launching a microtransit service to help serve its passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Mandrell, general manager at Citibus, said they have seen an average of 40 percent reduction in fixed ridership compared to last year.

Due to this impact, they’ve had to modify their pick up times and they created ‘Citibus On-Demand’ to help fill in the gaps of their hourly fixed services.

The new service will be offered through an application passengers can download from their mobile phones.

“It’s going to be very similar to an Uber or a Lyft type service,” he said.

As stewards of the Lubbock Safe Program, Mandrell said they are limiting the number of people in each bus to three and will keep maintaining cleanliness standards.

He said people will be able to request a ride from the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and that during the month of May fare will be free.

The application will be available for download in the App Store and Google Play and ready to service clients on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.