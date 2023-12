LUBBOCK, Texas — Citibus announced it will provide free New Year’s Eve SafeRides from December 31 until January 1 and will pick up or drop off at any location within Lubbock city limits.

The on-demand safe rides will run from December 31 at 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on January 1, according to Citibus. Rides can be booked through the GoPass app that can be downloaded on the app or Google Play store.

Citibus partnered with Lyft for the service and all overflow tips will be sent to the drivers.