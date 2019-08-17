Citibus to unveil new electric buses in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Citibus:

On August 21, 2019, Citibus, in collaboration with the City of Lubbock and Proterra Bus, will hold a press conference to announce the deployment of two electric buses. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The buses will be available on site for participants to see the new technology up-close. They will be staged in the south portion of the Civic Center parking lot, just north of the Mahon Public Library (Mac Davis Lane and Avenue L).

“We are eager to unveil and deploy our new Proterra electric buses for the city of Lubbock to see and experience.” Said Citibus General Manager, Chris Mandrell. “These buses are going to allow Citibus to continue to branch out from the traditional ways of doing things.”

The electric buses are powered by clean renewable energy and are 100 percent electric. Each bus emits no tailpipe pollution and provide an opportunity to reduce pollution as a whole within the city of Lubbock.

“We’re excited to partner with Citibus in bringing clean, quiet electric buses and charging systems to Lubbock,” said Proterra Founder, Dale Hill. “As one of five forward-thinking communities within Texas to adopt Proterra battery electric buses, Lubbock is contributing to a significant transition across the Lone Star State to high performance, zero-emission vehicles.”

Citibus purchased these buses using funding from the FTA Low or No-Emission Bus program and plans to apply for additional funding this year to purchase six more electric buses.

Citibus is the public transportation provider for the City of Lubbock. We provide fixed route service, CitiAccess (paratransit system), special services, NiteRide and all on/off campus shuttles for Texas Tech University. We offer daily, weekly and monthly passes at affordable prices. Track your bus in real-time using the DoubleMap app. To learn more about fares, routes, advertising with Citibus or upcoming events and promotions, contact us at 806-712-2000 or check out our website at Citibus.com.

