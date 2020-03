LUBBOCK, Texas– Citibus announced on Facebook that fixed route services are fare free effective Monday until further notice.

To allow drivers and riders to better practice social distancing, passengers will use rear doors only for getting on and off the buses, according to Citibus.

The front door of buses will be closed with the exception of ADA passengers who require use of the bus ramp need to board the bus.

Below is the original statement from Citibus: