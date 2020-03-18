Cities of Brownfield, Muleshoe declare states of disaster amid coronavirus concerns

BROWNFIELD and MULESHOE, Texas– Both the Cities of Brownfield and Muleshoe issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster on Wednesday, amid COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, concerns.

According to a Facebook statement, the City of Brownfield’s mayor and local officials met to witness the signing of the Mayoral Declaration of Local State Disaster.

Brownfield limited the size of gatherings to not more than 20 people and mandated the cancellation of all such gatherings until further notice, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the declaration states that a person who “knowingly or intentionally violates” the declaration could be punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.

In Muleshoe, Mayor Cliff Black issued a proclamation that strongly urges compliance for all gatherings to adhere to the CDC’s recommendations for the next eight weeks to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more, according to the statement issued on Facebook.

The declaration said the state of disaster for public disaster will continue for the next seven days.