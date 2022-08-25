BROWNFIELD, Texas— The City of Brownfield and several other towns on the South Plains announced on Thursday they were suffering from down phone lines.

In a social media post, the city of Brownfield said the phone lines for its police department were out of service. It provided an alternative phone number for individuals to call until the issue was resolved.

“For all calls, 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency, please call 806-636-7724,” the social media post said.

Terry County Sheriff Tony Serbantez told EverythingLubbock.com they were able to receive calls, but could not make any calls.

Sheriff Serbantez told EverythingLubbock.com Brownfield PD has reached out to its phone company, Windstream, and the company is attempting to resolve the issue

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Windstream for an update. Windstream was unable to provide an update about the issue.

Other local cities or schools also announced phone trouble on Thursday. It was not clear if they were all on the same service or with different companies.

Garza County announced 9-1-1 was down and to call (806) 474-2306 or (806) 495-3595.

Denver City said for anyone with an emergency to please call 806-592-3516 or 806-215-0611.

Smyer ISD made light of it saying no one on staff could read smoke signals and “hang in there” until the lines were restored.

Lorenzo ISD said, “Phones are not working.” Lubbock-Cooper ISD said phones at West Elementary went down, but later announced they were restored.

Abernathy ISD said lines were down but later announced things were back to normal. Citibus at one point said its phone lines were down but later provided an update saying the lines were back up.

Hale Center ISD said the phones and internet were down Thursday morning in a social post that was later removed. Floydada Collegiate ISD’s phone were down due to an “area-wide outage,” the school said in a Facebook post that was later removed.