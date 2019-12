LUBBOCK, Texas – A police chase on foot in South Lubbock ended quickly Tuesday afternoon when a citizen stepped in and tackled the suspect.

The incident occurred during the 3:00 hour in the 4000 block of South Loop 289.

According to emergency radio traffic, officers with the Lubbock Police Department began chasing a suspect near Jason’s Deli.

An eyewitness told an EverythingLubbock.com photographer her husband helped apprehend the suspect.

Police have not released other details.